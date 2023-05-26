Lexington KY Food and Restaurant News June 2023

Don’t forget Dad on Father’s Day; make your reservations early. June is filled with patios, farmers markets, too many coffee additions to count, and a new hotel launching with a Wendell Berry quote, “What I stand for is what I stand on.”

BIRTHS

The Gingko Tree Cafe has opened for the season at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate.

The Distillery District’s new hotel, The Manchester, includes a ground floor bar and lounge, Granddam, and a rooftop bar, Lost Palm.

Taco John’s is opening at Brannon Crossing.

Vallozzi’s is opening in Versailles. Vallozi’s currently has two Pennsylvania locations, one in Pittsburgh and one in Greensburg. The menus include family traditions like homemade pastas, Helen’s gnocchi, pizza, steaks, and seafood, along with tapas treats like Italian meats and cheeses flown in from Italy weekly and served from their Fresh Mozzarella bar. Julian Velozzi says he’s “very excited to be taking Vallozzi’s on the road.”

OBITS

Magee’s Bakery, established in 1956, ceased operations on Mother’s Day weekend 2023.

TRANSITIONS

Chevy Chase’s Bella Cafe will open a new location in the Fountains at Palomar. Currently under construction, the new location is expected to open later this summer.

Dong Yang Market is adding Chung Chun Rice Corn Dog, Korean street food, in July.

The Empanada Queen now has a home base inside the Market Kitchen at Greyline Station. Pre-order via text and pick up on the date/time specified.

The Tuesday/Thursday Farmers Market is back on Maxwell on (you guessed it), Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Far Out Espresso, known primarily for coffee, has added an Italian dining menu.

The Merrick Inn is adding Friday, Saturday, and Sunday brunch.

Osha Thai Kitchen & Bar will open in the former Lady Remoulade location on Short.

Salt & Vinegar is trying something “a little bit different” at their Blue Stallion location, introducing a Sandwich Menu that will be offered between the hours of 11AM and 3PM. This menu can be executed faster, for patrons who are on a more strict time restraint for lunch.

AROUND THE CORNER

Cincinnati-based Mazunte Bodega (and an event venue, La Brasa) are coming to Lexington’s Distillery District.

Ace Eats Out Calendar

THU JUN 1, 2023

The Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon and Thoroughbreds: A Taste of Kentucky. Your host for the evening, Phil Kollin (“Phil Talks Whiskey”), will guide you through four bourbon samples, followed by charcuterie.

SAT JUN 10, 2023

BlueGrass Stockyards will host BBQ Fest on Jun 10. This year’s event includes vendors, live music, kids’ activities and so much more!

The Winchester Beer Cheese Festival begins at 10 am on Saturday Jun 10, 2023.

MON JUN 19, 2023

SoulFeast Week is a traditional food week featuring black-owned restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky. Participating restaurants will create a unique, off-menu food entree for $10.00. In partnership with Black Soil KY, each food entree must feature at least one ingredient sourced from a black farmer or producer in Kentucky, Jun 19 through Jun 25.

This article appears on pages 16-17 of the June 2023 issue of Ace.