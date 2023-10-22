Where to Trick or Treat in Lexington 2023

Halloween falls on Tuesday, October 31 this year. Do you have little ghosts and goblins hitting the streets in the bluegrass in search of candy on Halloween night? Danville will host trick or treat on October 31 at 6 pm. Lexington’s Trick or Treat will be observed 6 pm to 8 pm; nearby Richmond will celebrate 6 pm to 8 pm; Winchester is scheduled for 5 pm to 8 pm.

Additional Trick or Treats hosted by a wide range of area businesses, organizations, and churches will be celebrated at various dates, times, and places throughout October in central Kentucky. A sampling includes:

FRI OCT 20

Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening along the Village road at Shaker Village, gathering treats (and maybe even a trick or two)! Take a hayride, enjoy live music, food trucks, and pony rides on Oct 20 and 21, 2023.

SAT OCT 21

Trunk or Treat at the annual Whitaker Family YMCA Trunk or Treat. Drop by the parking lot near the Outdoor Pavilion for an afternoon of family fun. There will be a costume contest, trunk decoration contest, fellowship, and fun! Bring your family & friends, this event is free to the community. Costume contest prizes will be grouped by individual costume (1st-3rd place) at 3 p.m. and group/family costume (1st-3rd place) at 3:15 p.m.

SAT OCT 28

Trick or Treat at the Park (Lawrenceburg). Enjoy a Kid-Safe, Family-Friendly, Fun Night at the Park. Walk the trails for treats.

Frankfort will host a Thriller Trick or Treat and Pumpkin Lighting on Saturday October 28 from 5:30 to 8 pm.

TUE OCT 31

Trick or Treat at Bluegrass Stockyards, 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

Trick or Treat at Spooky Time on Main in Nicholasville 6 pm to 8 pm

Trunk or Treats at Lexington Churches

Many Lexington and central Kentucky churches will host family-friendly Halloween celebrations and trick or treats throughout the last week of October in 2023. Confirm dates and times with the venue.

OCT 25

Trinity Hill United Methodist Trick or Treat is 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct 25.

SUN OCT 29

Bethesda Tabernacle hosts Trick or Treat from 6 pm to 8pm.

Trunk or Treat at Broadway Baptist Church is 5 pm to 7 pm.

Trunk or Treat at Christ Centered Church is 5 pm to 7 pm.

The Family Fall Fling at Gardenside Christian Church includes Trunk or Treat and Chili Supper, with kid-friendly food, a Trail of Treats, and more.

Family Friendly Spooktacular is at LexCity Church 5 pm to 9 pm.

Trunk or Treat at Porter Memorial Church 5 pm to 7 pm.

Trick or Treat at St. John’s Lutheran 3 pm to 5 pm, ages 12 and under.

