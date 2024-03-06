How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s in Lexington

St. Patrick has had it rough in Kentucky for a few years. In the Spring of 2020, St. Patrick was one of the first casualties of the pandemic as bars and restaurants shut down and parades were canceled. In 2021, the parade was canceled again.

This year, Lexington’s streets shall once again run green with savory rivers of corned beef and cabbage. St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17, 2024 and the all-day downtown Irish Festival and Parade will be observed on St. Patrick’s Eve, on Saturday March 16.

FRI MAR 15

Harkness Edwards is hosting a St. Patrick’s charcuterie and wine class.

Liquor Barn Beaumont is hosting Irish revelry at their St Patrick’s Pint Night with Lexington Brewing. Must be 21+.

Mt. Sterling will host Irish Fest with the McTeggart Irish Dancers, music, games, a baked potato bar and beer at the Gateway Regional Arts Center.



SAT MAR 16

Mirror Twin Brewing is planning an evening of live music, shamrock-inspired cocktails and slushes flights, plus green beer.

Join the McTeggart Irish Dancers and musicians of the Kentucky Irish Music Academy at Pivot Brewing for a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with Irish social dancing and live music. This is a fundraiser for the McTeggart Irish Dancers booster club.

Wildcat Saloon’s Shamrock ‘n Roll Pub Crawl begins at 4 pm.

SUN MAR 17

Go for the Gold at John’s Run Walk. Squeeze a little more luck out of the holiday weekend with the Pot O’ Gold run beginning at 4 pm, followed by post-run snacks. Those who attend the demo receive a chocolate gold coin at the end.

