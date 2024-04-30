Ace Eats Out – Lexington KY Restaurant News May 2024

Lionel Ritchie may have put it best when he sang, “Hello? Is it brie you’re looking for?” That’s not exactly what he said, but close enough. Traditionally, May has been all about bourbon balls, Derby brunches, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day picnics. This year, cheese is giving all of those classics a run for the money. Dairy enthusiasts everywhere can celebrate with everything from Louisville’s mac and cheese festival to Beer Cheese Food Week in nearby Winchester.

The Cinci-based Mazunte Bodega has opened a location in Lexington’s Distillery District.

The Meadowthorpe location of Vinaigrette has closed after ten years, with the owners saying of their original location, “we’ve made the tough decision to close the Townley location for good. We have loved serving you all and will continue to do so at our other Vinaigrette Salad Kitchens around Lexington and Louisville.” Their downtown,Hamburg, and Palomar locations remain open.

Crēaux downtown has been listed for sale by Bluegrass Sotheby’s as a “highly visible, turnkey, established restaurant and bar with real estate included. Located at 310-312 West Short Street in downtown Lexington… priced at $1,350,000.” The popular spot remains open with the owners clarifying via facebook, “Yes! Everyone has seen that we listed the business and the real estate for sale but we are still open.”

Marikka’s on Southland Drive has been listed for sale at $10.7 million.

ACE EATS OUT CALENDAR

FRI MAY 10

Celebrate Lexington’s Craft Beer Week, May 10 through May 19.

SAT MAY 11

Feel like a road trip? Unless you’re among the lactose intolerant, head to Louisville for the Mac and Cheese festival.

SUN MAY 12

Happy Mother’s Day! For a selection of local options and events, visit acemagazinelex.com.

THU MAY 16

Enjoy the West Sixth Beer Garden Pop Up, Woodland Park.

FRI MAY 17

At Taste of the Bluegrass, guests will sample treats from local restaurants and drinks from wineries, breweries, and distilleries. The night will feature the fan-favorite bourbon pull, a silent auction, and friendly competition. Kentucky Horse Park, benefiting God’s Pantry.

MON MAY 20

Celebrate Beer Cheese Food Week in Winchester! (thru May 26).

WED MAY 22

FEAST is a fundraiser designed to impact food insecurity, showcasing culinary delights from the kitchens of some of the leading female chefs in the United States. The goal is to bring about positive and long-lasting change for children, families, and individuals battling food insecurity. This year’s FEAST is Wednesday, May 22 at Fasig-Tipton, featuring more than two dozen acclaimed national and local chefs.

