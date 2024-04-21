In Memory: Ray Sabbatine has died

In Memory: Ray Sabbatine

Ray Sabbatine died April 20, 2024 at the age of 74. He was as well known for his reputation as a former restaurateur as he was for his longtime career in community corrections. Sabbatine’s Pizza was a popular Lexington fixture for a decade.

After retirement, he remained known for his culinary gifts in the kitchen, where he frequently treated friends and family to his signature Italian fare.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wrote, “Ray Sabbatine was an innovative, forward-thinking leader in his approach to Community Corrections. As Lexington’s former Director of the Division of Community Corrections, he oversaw the design and building of the current detention center, which has been recognized across the country for its innovations and design. After his time serving with local government, he went on to help others form best practices in jail operations, with emphasis on classification, inmate mental and physical health, and supervision.”

