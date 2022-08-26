Lexington Names Small Business of the Year 2022

The question on everyone’s mind at Commerce Lexington’s Annual Salute to Small Business luncheon was:

Who will be named small business of the year?

Highbridge Springs Water was named the 2022 Small Business of the Year at an August luncheon, the recipient of this year’s Commerce Lexington award in the Business Success Category. Highbridge Springs was chosen from three different category winners.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022, Highbridge Springs Water Company bottles and delivers pure, limestone-filtered drinking water from a natural spring fed by an underground aquifer above the Kentucky River palisades next to High Bridge in Jessamine County. Linda Griffin currently serves as president of the company, but it was her father, Bill, who purchased an inactive quarry in the mid-1970s to possibly use in a warehousing capacity. He later realized that to use the space, he had to figure out how to address moisture issues caused by water gushing from the ceiling. Thus, Highbridge Springs was born.

Today, Highbridge Springs is one of the oldest women-owned companies in the state, has 35 employees, and bottles over 20,000 gallons of water per day, which is delivered to customers in Central and Southeastern Kentucky and shipped into eight neighboring states.