How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Lexington, KY

To recycle your natural Christmas tree in Lexington for homes with city waste collection services: remove all lights and decorations. Place at the curb on your regular collection day from January 3 – 27. Natural trees will be composted at the city’s composting facility. Fayette County residents without curbside city service can take their natural tree to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources also has drop-off sites for natural Christmas trees at various locations.

This article appears on pages 20-21 of the January 2023 issue of Ace. To subscribe, click here.