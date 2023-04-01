Where to eat for Easter 2023 in Lexington KY

What if you get hungry Easter weekend, 2023, in Lexington? Do you need hot cross buns? Ham? A buffet? Is there anything to eat? Can you order out? How about pre-orders you can pick up ahead of time, discard all the boxes, and pretend like you’ve whipped up your own fabulous feast for friends and family?

The answer to all of the above is, Yes. All of these options are plentiful. Easter Sunday falls mid-season this Spring, on April 9 2023 and may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. (Call ahead to confirm.)

With staffing shortages and supply chain issues now firmly entrenched as the new normal, it’s never too soon to start evaluating your holiday dining options, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else.

Below is a sampling of where to eat for Easter 2023 in Lexington, who is offering pre-order/pickup options for Easter, and pastries and Easter-themed treats.

WHERE TO EAT

Make reservations with Bayou Bluegrass Catering at Copper Roux for an in-person buffet.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen in Georgetown is planning an Easter Sunday buffet from 11 am to 4 pm and they do not accept reservations.

The Brown Barrel in Midway has an Easter buffet menu that includes ham, leg of lamb, salmon and more.

Griffin Gate Marriott invites everyone to hop on over to Griffin Gate for a festive bottomless brunch and egg hunt with prizes. The Easter bunny will be in attendance and ready for photos. Seating times are 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM.

The Easter Sunday Egg Hunt in the Vines at Jean Farris Winery & Bistro has grown to be a family tradition for many in central Kentucky. On Easter Sunday, there is a three course prix-fixe menu and the vineyard egg hunt which kicks off at 2 pm. Advance reservations are required.

J. Render’s will serve their smokehouse brunch on Easter Sunday until 3 pm.

Local Feed hosts a buffet that will include an egg station and prime rib, multiple seatings throughout the day from 10 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 7pm.

Proud Mary BBQ will serve an Easter buffet on Sunday April 9, noon to 6 pm. Menu items include ham, lamb chops, salmon, baby back ribs, fried catfish, jambalaya and more. Easter Egg hunt begins at 2 pm.

The Woodford Inn’s Easter Day menu includes entrees like ham, salmon, and chicken. Seatings are at 12, 2, and 4 o’clock. Some staggered seating times may be offered to ensure timely service. Reservations required.

ORDER AHEAD

Enjoy your favorite Bayou Bluegrass Catering at home this year by calling ahead for your pickup menu, or dine in for Copper Roux’s in-house buffet.

DaRae’s offers several options for Easter weekend pickup, including Easter Brunch, a Beef and Lamb Feast, and a ham dinner.

Dupree Catering has announced that they are not offering an Easter pickup option for 2023.

Selma’s Catering offers both Easter breakfast and brunch options for order-ahead.

