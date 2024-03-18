Where to Eat for Easter 2024 in Lexington?

Easter comes early this year — Sunday, March 31, 2024. Easter Sunday menus, however, are arriving later than ever, as the hospitality industry barely has time to catch their breath between St. Patrick’s weekend, and getting Easter brunch on the table.

But you may work up an appetite during all of the 2024 Easter Egg Hunts, so you’re going to need sustenance. You need brunch options. Maybe you’re looking for an Easter Ham? A source for hot cross buns? An Easter buffet or two or three? How about pre-orders you can pick up ahead of time, discard all the boxes, and pretend like you’ve whipped up your own fabulous feast for friends and family?

Ace’s 35th Annual Ultimate Easter Guide has a sampling of options for you. And don’t forget, the holiday may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. (Call ahead to confirm.)

In a pinch? Did you wait til the last minute? Will you be reduced to taking your family to Jacobson Park after church and hoping a Heron drops a trout on your picnic table? You may still have a few choices. Kentucky’s State Park lodges usually serve holiday menus and buffets, and your favorite Lexington hotel will likely have an array of Easter menus to offer.

Below is a sampling of where to eat for Easter 2024 in Lexington, who is offering pre-order/pickup options for Easter, along with pastries and Easter-themed treats.

Where to Eat for Easter Brunch?

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen in Georgetown was a very popular Easter destination last year, but they closed in late 2023, serving their final holiday meals at Christmas.

The Brown Barrel in Midway is serving Easter Brunch (at the Midway location only) from 11 am to 4 pm. The buffet will include baked ham, leg of lamb, grilled salmon, and more.

The Campbell House is serving a southern-style Easter Brunch buffet, Bloody Mary Bar, and more.

Make reservations at Copper Roux for an Easter Sunday buffet which will include southern fried chicken, carved tri-tip, shrimp and grits, roasted lamb, cajun fried turkey and more.

Distilled on Jefferson will offer a three-course prix fixe brunch for Easter 2024.

Griffin Gate Marriott invites everyone to hop on over to Griffin Gate for a buffet that will feature deviled eggs, country ham biscuits, an omelet/waffle station, a carving station, and that perennial bluegrass Easter favorite, charred cauliflower and quinoa salad. (Call ahead to book their Easter Experience, which includes a Saturday night sleepover, followed by brunch.) Reservations for the brunch seatings are at 11 am and 1 pm.

The downtown Lexington Hilton will serve an Easter menu that includes salmon, ham, and beef.

The Easter Sunday Egg Hunt in the Vines at Jean Farris Winery & Bistro is a popular Easter tradition. On Easter Sunday, there is a three course prix-fixe menu and the vineyard egg hunt. Advance reservations and payment are required.

La Bonne Vie on Chinoe has an Easter Saturday Brunch with items like quiche, french toast, and carrot cake pancakes. Purchase tickets in advance.

Lyndon House Bed & Breakfast at 507 N. Broadway will host an Easter Brunch Buffet in downtown Lexington. Enjoy an extensive locally sourced menu. Seatings are at 11AM & 1PM. Free parking, $60 per person. Call 859-420-2683 to RSVP.

Minton’s will be open and serving Easter brunch.

Proud Mary BBQ has an Easter menu, and an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids.

ORDER AHEAD

Athens Lunchroom at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Road will box up the perfect feast for your Easter festivities. Choose from herbed turkey breast, honey ham, or country fried chicken for your entree. Call to order: 859.263.8533. Click here to view the full menu and place your Easter order for 2024.

Order Bayou Bluegrass Catering ahead, and pick up your Easter menu.

DaRae’s offers several options for Easter Saturday pickup, including Easter Brunch, a Beef and Lamb Feast, and a ham dinner.

J. Render’s has an order-ahead Easter option that includes smoked hams and holiday sides.

Selma’s Catering offers both Easter breakfast and brunch options for order-ahead.

