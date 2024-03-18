Where are Lexington’s 2024 Easter Egg Hunts?

No Lexington Easter Guide could be complete without Ace’s 35th annual roundup of Easter Egg Hunts throughout the central Kentucky area, including Easter Bunny photo ops, food trucks, petting zoos, golden eggs, and more. Easter comes early this year — Sunday March 31, 2024 — so Lexington’s Easter Guide is available earlier than usual this year (and, as always, will be updated daily through Sunday March 31).

WED MAR 20, 2024

Thanks to daylight savings time, the Kenwick Community Center can host their annual Egg Hunt on Wednesday evening, Mar 20, while it’s still light out! There will be 3000 eggs for kids 13 and under to find, 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

FRI MAR 22, 2024

The Lantern at Morning Pointe invites young guests and their families to search for hundreds of eggs in this multigenerational celebration! The event will include food, games, a bounce house, snacks, and a grand prize.

SAT MAR 23, 2024

Commonwealth Smiles invites the Lexington community to their third annual Egg Hunt, which will include face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny, prizes, and more. Noon to 1 pm at 2351 Huguenard DrIf you live in Firebrook, your neighborhood hunt is scheduled for Saturday March 23 at 10 am, BUT parents should drop off candy-filled eggs at the office by March 22 please.

The Easter Bunny better get his water wings on. Lexington’s newly opened Goldfish Swim School will host an Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool. The event includes Family Swim and an egg hunt in the pool. Bring your own towels please!

The Lafayette Church of the Nazarene plans to hide over 2,000 eggs for this year’s big hunt, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be FREE inflatables and games, egg hunting, hot dogs, burgers, Easter Bunny, photo opportunities and more.

If you live in McConnell’s Trace, your McConnell’s Trace Neighborhood Association will host a quick annual Easter egg hunt at 2pm sharp! Friends and neighbors will be joined by the Easter Bunny in the grassy area by the Town Branch Trail near Long Branch, Bracktown Road and the Service Station. There will be sections for kids 0-2, 3-5 and 6-11, and each section will have a golden egg. The lucky kid who finds the golden egg will win a prize basket full of Easter goodies. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. before and after the event. Please note that this is a quick event and will start promptly at 2 p.m

Porter Memorial Baptist will host their Egg Hunt at Shillito Park, 11 am to 1 pm (shelters 2, 3, and 5). The Egg Hunt is open to kids from preschool – 5th grade.

SUN MAR 24, 2024

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension will host their second annual Sensory Easter Event, including refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny. Register in advance, and bring your own basket, 1 pm to 3 pm, 1140 Harry Sykes Way.

WED Mar 27, 2024

Trinity Hill Methodist invites families to an Easter Village & Egg Hunt on Wednesday, March 27 from 6 pm to 7:30 p.m. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be hotdogs, and the sharing of the story of Jesus.

SAT MAR 30, 2024

Beaumont Presbyterian’s Egg Hunt, crafts, and stories is scheduled from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Broadway Baptist is going big, folks: not just 12,000+ eggs, but 12,000+ eggs filled with candy?! There will be special prizes, and food carts available with refreshments to purchase. 11 am to Noon.

Christ Church Cathedral will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 and under at the Old Episcopal Burying Ground, beginning at 10 am.

East Hickman Baptist Church has scheduled an egg hunt, games, and storytime celebrating the true meaning of Easter, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Purchase tickets at the gate for the Egg-citement at Eckert’s Orchard. There will be face painting, tractor rides, and plenty of animals to pet.

Elevate Christian Church hosts their annual egg hunt at Shillito Park, Shelter 4 (near the pool), 11 am.

Gardenside Kids is hosting a pancake breakfast, followed by an Easter Egg hunt for ages 2 to 12, from 10 am to Noon. Please bring along your own basket.

Revival Tabernacle’s Easter Egg Hunt is open for children ages 2 through 12 on Saturday March 30.

Shaker Village is beautiful in the Spring, and their annual Egg Hunt is designed for kids 12 and under. Purchase your tickets and hunt for eggs, enjoy a pony ride, and win prizes. 10 am to 2 pm.

SUN MAR 31, 2024

First United Methodist’s Andover Campus has planned a reception-style brunch on Easter Sunday morning, followed by a children’s Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 am. Worship begins at 11 am. Please bring your own basket for the kids.

—

