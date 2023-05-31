Open For Business: Savvy Pet Supply on W. Tiverton

Open for Business: Savvy Pet Supplies

Licensed animal nutritionist, Savannah Massey, worked in the pet industry for ten years before opening her new holistic pet supply business, Savvy Pet Supplies at 152 W Tiverton Way, Suite 180​​ on Lexington, Kentucky’s southside. She has built her business on the philosophy, “You can trust that I won’t sell anything that I wouldn’t give to my own animals.” (She has three dogs, a cat, and two gerbils!) Massey grew up in a small family business environment, well-known to Lexingtonians; her grandmother owned the popular Old Kentucky Coffee Company that closed in 2007.

This one of a kind small business offers FREE local delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; a loyalty program for all food; and weekday Yappy Hours from noon to 3 pm. Many of the featured products also come from fellow small, locally-owned businesses.

The shop caters to dogs, cats, and small animals, offering holistic pet food and products for every budget, and all types of diets from kibble to raw, wet food, dehydrated, and freeze dried.

Massey works with various local rescues, including Paws for the Cause and Bluegrass Bully Rescue, and features adoptable cats in the store.

Curbside pickup is also available.

Savvy Pet Supplies aims to “change the health of pets, one bowl at a time!”

859.230.0538

152 W Tiverton Way Suite 180

www.savvypetsupplies.com

