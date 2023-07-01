What’s Open, What’s Closed, July 4 2023 Lexington

What’s open on Tuesday, Fourth of July in Lexington, 2023? What’s closed? A significant number of groceries and restaurants have modified hours, or will be closed entirely.

Holiday Trash Collection in Lexington

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday impacts collections by the city’s Division of Waste Management. There will be no trash pickup on Tue July 4. Trash makeup day is Wednesday July 5. For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

Closed in Lexington for July 4, 2023

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility are also closed on the holiday.

The DMV is closed on July 4. All Lexington Public Libraries are closed on July 4.

Banks and post offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

Lexington Cemetery’s office will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

LexTran operates on an extended Sunday schedule on July 4th.

In addition to the post offices being closed, FedEx and UPS and Amazon typically do not deliver in observance of the holiday.

What are July 4 grocery hours in Lexington?

Schedules are subject to change. Confirm with each venue.

Aldi is open limited hours on July 4 and will close early.

Costco will not be open on July 4.

Critchfield on Southland will be open 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday July 4, 2023.

Fresh Market will be open regular hours on July 4.

Since July 4 falls on a Tuesday, the Tuesday/Thursday Lexington Farmers’ Market is open at the Maxwell Street and Broadway location and is fully stocked with Kentucky Proud corn and other produce for your cookout

Good Foods Co-op is open from 8 am to 8 pm on July 4.

Lexington area Krogers are open on July 4. Can you get a prescription filled? Most Kroger pharmacies will be open, but will have reduced hours. Check with individual stores.

Most Meijer locations are open on July 4, check individual pharmacies.

Target will be open regular hours.

Trader Joe’s is open 8 to 5.

Walgreens will be open normal hours, but select pharmacies may have reduced holiday hours.

Walmart will be open normal hours on July 4.

Whole Foods is open regular hours 8 am to 10 pm on Tuesday.

MOVIE THEATRES

Movie theatres are open on July 4. Check with theaters for special holiday show times.

Lexington Restaurants and Bars on July 4

Lexington area restaurants and bars vary widely on holiday observances. Confirm hours and schedules with each individual venue. Plans are always subject to change.

OPEN RESTAURANTS AND BARS

Remember when heading downtown, there will be Bluegrass 10k traffic in the morning, parade traffic in the afternoon, and fireworks traffic in the evening.

Blue Heron will be open.

Carsons opens at 10 am for a holiday brunch, then lunch and dinner.

Charlie Brown’s will be open on Euclid.

Chuy’s will be open.

Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine will be open.

Grimaldi’s will be open.

Joe Bologna’s is open for the 4th.

Kismet/KY and the Burl Arcade plan to be open, and offer convenient views of the late night fireworks.

KPot will be open.

La Chula on S. Limestone, up from the parade, will be open.

Local Feed will be open 4 pm to 9 pm.

Red State BBQ will be open.

Rosemont Station will be open.

Salt & Vinegar will be open at both locations.

South of Wrigley will be open until 2 pm.

Vinaigrette will be open until 4.

Wing KYng will be open 11 am to 11 pm.

Zim’s Cafe is open 11 am to 3 pm on the July 4 holiday.

CLOSED FOOD AND DRINK

Blue Door Smokehouse will close on Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening on Thursday.

Dahlhus Fudge will close Monday and Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday July 5.

Donut World will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and reopening on Wednesday July 5.

Honeywood is closed on July 4, 2023 in the Summit.

All Ramsey’s locations will be closed on the 4th of July BUT have a booth setup downtown! They will be grilling and handing out local Kentucky Proud corn. Also keep your eyes on the parade as they will be making an appearance there as well! Make sure to stop by and say hello.

Windy Corner is closed for the holiday on July 4, 2023.

