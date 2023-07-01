Meet UK HealthCare’s musculoskeletal experts at Cardinal Hill

The Doctors are in

Taking Rehabilitative Care to the Next Level

sponsored feature provided courtesy UK HealthCare; photos by Paul Martin for Ace Magazine

UK HealthCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians specialize in helping patients suffering from a wide range of medical issues. They are also known as Physiatrists (pronounced fi h-zee-AT-rists).

Our Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation musculoskeletal physicians specialize in the treatment of cervical, thoracic, lumbar and sacral spinal conditions; peripheral nerve entrapment; repetitive use or overuse disorders; sprains, strains, tendonitis and other soft-tissue injuries. Our musculoskeletal specialists work closely with you and your family to provide a full array of holistic care to help you manage injuries or conditions related to bone, joint and muscle pain that do not require surgery. We can help at the onset of an injury or condition by facilitating initial workup and overseeing and managing appropriate treatment. This treatment may include non-opioid medication management and referral to physical and occupational therapists specially trained to understand your musculoskeletal needs.

If surgery is required, either now or in the future, we work closely with orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and interventional pain colleagues to ensure high-quality, cohesive care.

COMMON CONDITIONS TREATED ARE:

ACL injury and rehabilitation

Adhesive capsulitis

Ankle sprain

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Cervical radiculopathy

Cervical stenosis

Cervical whiplash

Core strengthening

de Quervain Tenosynovitis

Downed runner

Elbow pain in Little League pitchers

Epicondylosis with and without nerve entrapment

Iliotibial band syndrome

Impingement syndromes of the shoulder

Inflammatory arthritides

Knee osteoarthritis

Lumbar disk disorders

Lumbar radiculopathy

Lumbar spondylolisthesis

Lumbar stenosis

Medial and lateral collateral ligament injuries

Osteoporosis in rehabilitation

Patellofemoral syndrome

Plantar fasciitis

Pregnant athlete

Proximal and mid-hamstring strain/tendon tear

Pulmonary issues in the athlete/exercise-induced asthma

Shoulder tendon and muscle injuries

Sports concussion

Tendinopathy

Vertebral compression fractures

Available assessments and procedures:

Diagnostic ultrasound• Electrodiagnostic studies• Osteopathic manipulation of extremities and spine using direct and indirect techniques• Peripheral nerve blocks and hydrodissection (using a directed jet of water to surgically separate tissues, which generally causes less trauma than dissection using a cutting instrument)• Percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation• Regenerative medicine (PRP)• Rehabilitation therapies• Ultrasound-guided peripheral joint injections, soft tissue injections (ligaments, tendons, muscle, fascia, bursa)

LOCATION:

The clinic is conveniently located in the Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital which allows us to provide care and oversight of rehabilitation both for inpatients and outpatients. There is also a brand-new UK HealthCare state-of-the-art Physical therapy clinic at Cardinal Hill Hospital, making it convenient for patients to come to clinic appointments and therapy in the same location.

UK HealthCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital

2050 Versailles Rd Entrance D

Lexington KY

To make an appointment, please call: 859-257-3573

This article appears on pages 14-15 of the July 2023 print edition of Ace Magazine in Lexington. To subscribe to digital delivery, click here.