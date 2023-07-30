What Happened to Lexington’s LaRosa’s

Lexington’s Richmond Road LaRosa’s closed its doors on July 30, 2023.

Staff have been offered alternate positions at area LaRosa’s or at other nearby restaurants operated by the same management group according to Dillon Adams, LaRosa’s franchise owner representative, who added “LaRosa’s Gift Cards or Buddy Cards purchased at Richmond Road LaRosa’s can be redeemed at any LaRosa’s pizzeria,” including Lexington’s remaining LaRosa’s on Southland Drive.

The Richmond Road location is expected to be converted into a restaurant to be named later in 2023.

Adams said, “When we opened LaRosa’s Richmond Road in May of 2019, we received a very warm Lexington welcome. Unfortunately, over time, sales have not quite met our expectations, so we have made the difficult decision to close our pizzeria on Richmond Road.”

