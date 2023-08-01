Ace Eats Out: Lexington KY Restaurant News for August 2023

August is all about the heat, the dog days of summer, and the final funnelcake of the season at the Woodland Art Fair. Street food and food trucks are the order of the day.

BIRTHS

DongYang Market now serves a street food menu inside their Clays Mill location. Rice bowls, kimbap and onigiri are now served onsite fresh everyday, along with the famous Chung Chun rice corn dogs.

El Jaibo Cachunero food truck is now open in Mapleleaf (and they have tlayuda, a Oaxacan classic).

Nebutori Food Truck, at Void Sake, is now open, serving traditional Japanese ramen dishes and sides.

Tacos La Doña food truck has opened a brick and mortar location on Nicholasville Road.

OBITS

LaRosa’s has closed their Richmond Road location, the second central Kentucky location to close, leaving only the Southland Drive location remaining. Dillon Adams, LaRosa’s franchise owner representative, says staff have been offered positions at other LaRosa’s or other concepts operated by the management group. LaRosa’s Gift Cards or Buddy Cards purchased at Richmond Road can be redeemed at any LaRosa’s pizzeria.

TRANSITIONS

Archa Nine has expanded, adding a new location across town in South Elkhorn Village. The original Todds Road location remains open.

BadWolf Burgers has closed at South Broadway and is relocating to Meadowthorpe, the neighborhood where they got started. They’re relocating to the long-vacant Forbes Rd location that briefly housed Tchoupitoulas Restaurant.

The Futile Bakery has been purchased by Joe and Michelle Kuehner from founder Daniel King.

The Ketch has sold and closed for renovations under new ownership. The re-opening date has not been announced.

La Folie has reopened, after closing for flooring repairs due to water damage.

Lockbox has resumed weekday lunch service.

Pho BC is now open after their move and remodel. You can still find them in the Regency Centre on Lowry Lane.

Sahara Mediterranean is still closed for summer vacation, and is scheduled to reopen on September 1.

COMING SOON

Carson’s is adding a Hamburg location, “taking over the former Andover Country Club building off Todds Rd.” with a projected opening of 2024.

AUG EAT & DRINK CALENDAR

FRI AUG 18

Tacos N’ Tequila is an annual event where Lexington’s best restaurants serve up their take on the classic taco. Festivities include local taco vendors, tequila cocktails, games and a cash bar. Proceeds from this event benefit Bluegrass Greensource.

SAT AUG 19

The Cold Brew Coffee Festival begins at 9 am at the Fifth Third Pavilion downtown. The festival features coffee shops, and roasters who want to highlight their cold brew coffee creations. Attendees can purchase cups from the vendors or purchase flights of mini tasters using a festival-wide token system. This event is outdoors, and while not ticketed products may sell out.

SUN AUG 20

Did someone say Donuts? Head out to Harkness Edwards Vineyards for an afternoon of donut making. This interactive cooking course will give you step by step instruction on making your very own apple cider donuts from start to finish. Each ticket includes one glass of wine provided by Harkness Edwards Vineyards, Noon to 1:30 pm.

