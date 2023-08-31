Lexington’s Ultimate Fall Guide, 2023

“I myself am finding the whole thing rather intoxicating. Our little town, the site of an international sports event like this. You have no idea how much wrangling it took to get them here. I lobbied the coordinators for weeks. It was a lot of ouzo and karaoke.”

For 35 years, Ace has celebrated our region’s autumnal glory with our annual Fall Guide — that time of year when we might enjoy the extremes of Summer, Fall, and Winter all in the span of one day — that time of year when we don’t have to choose between football, basketball, or horses because there’s ample time to enjoy all of them — sometimes all in one day.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ART

SEP 12 Dis/Belief opens at Transy’s Morlan Gallery

SEP 15 Gallery Hop, participating galleries

SEP 17 Nature Hop (visit LexingtonKY.gov)

OCT 6 St. James Court Art Show 2023, Louisville

OCT 6 Curator Tour, UK Art Museum

OCT 21 Fall Bazaar, Country Boy Brewing

OCT 25 Artist Conversation with Janine Antoni, UK Art Museum

OCT 26 The Otherworldly Gaze: Women Redefining Surrealist Art opens at Transy’s Morlan Gallery

NOV 17 Gallery Hop, participating galleries

Nature Hop is a way for our community to enjoy the natural areas of Fayette County. Participation in Nature Hop activities is free and open to the public. Nature Hop is designed to:

Raise awareness of nature in our urban environment;

Encourage Lexingtonians and their visitors to experience natural spaces in new ways;

Publicize natural areas in Lexington that can serve for passive recreation

COMEDY

SEP 12 Dave Chappelle, Rupp Arena

SEP 21 Tim Dillon, Lexington Opera House. Click here for tix.



SEP 28 Kevin James, Lexington Opera House

SEP 29 Trae Crowder, Lexington Opera House

SEP 30 Tom Segura, Comedy Off Broadway

OCT 9 John Hodgman, Lexington Opera House

OCT 19 Mary Lynn Rajskub, Comedy Off Broadway

OCT 21 Kentucky Comedy Festival

OCT 21 Jim Gaffigan, Louisville Palace

OCT 29 Darren Knight, Lexington Opera House

NOV 6 Bert Kreischer, Heritage Bank Center (Cinci)

NOV 12 Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour, Singletary Center

DEC 2 Fortune Feimster, The Brown Theatre (Louisville)

LIT

SEP 13 Bluegrass True Crime Book Club: Who Killed Betty Gail Brown, Downtown Library

SEP 14 Pagan Babies book launch + exhibit, 5 pm Institute 193

SEP 14 An Evening with Ron Davis, Carnegie Center

SEP 23 Madison Book Fest, Richmond

OCT 3 An Evening with Silas House, Sayre School

OCT 19 An Evening with George Saunders, Kentucky Theatre

OCT 21 The Kentucky Book Festival

NOV 4 Carnegie Classics: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, Carnegie Center

At the MOVIES

SEP 2 CatVideo Fest, Kentucky Theatre (benefiting Halfway Home Rescue)

SEP 5 The Goonies, LexLive

SEP 7 Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint, Kentucky Theatre

SEP 12 Twister, LexLive

SEP 16 Horror Movie Club, Death Becomes Her, Downtown Library

SEP 22 House (1977 Japanese Horror), Kentucky Theatre

SEP 26 Howl’s Moving Castle: Studio Ghibli Fest, Movie Tavern

SEP 28 Twelve Lions Film Festival, Kentucky Theatre

OCT 1 The Exorcist, 50th anniversary, Movie Tavern

OCT 21 Back to the Future Re-Release, Movie Tavern

OCT 22 The Birds 60th Anniversary, Movie Tavern

OCT 25 The Birds, Grand Theatre (Frankfort)

NOV 26 International Movie Club, Caramel, Downtown Library

DEC 16 Horror Movie Club, Gremlins, Downtown Library

SALONS

On three Sundays in September 2023, hosts will open their architecturally significant homes to celebrate art, music, and literature all while supporting the mission of Moveable Feast. Each event will be styled with entertainment, food, drinks, and up-close encounters with the arts. Attendance is kept to small numbers to help ensure a unique experience.

SEP 24, 2023

Kevin Nance profiled the home of Elvis and Geneva Donaldson in Ace’s February 2022 power couple issue. When Caleb Ford built this Greek Revival house in 1841, it fronted Mill Street in Gratz Park. Around 1897 the house was reoriented toward Third Street. The house and garden will be open for the Salon on Sep 24, 2023. Ace contributing writer and photographer Kevin Nance will be presenting two book projects, Geneva’s Garden and Pagan Babies.

STAGE/THEATRE

SEP 14 Ladies of Liberty opens, Studio Players, The Carriage House

SEP 23 Love, Broadway benefit, Moondance

OCT 6 UK Opera Theatre presents Susannah

OCT 20 Pretty Woman The Musical, Lexington Opera House

OCT 20 Rocky Horror: The Stage Musical, Grand Theatre (Frankfort)

OCT 28 Kentucky Theatre Association Festival, Transy

OCT 31 Annie, EKU

NOV 4 All Things Equal, EKU

NOV 5 Stomp, Norton Center (Danville)

NOV 9 A Visit from Scarface opens, Studio Players, The Carriage House

NOV 9 UK Theatre presents Good

NOV 16 Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Lexington Opera House

NOV 16 UK Theatre presents Little Women

BIKE

SEP Cycle September (activities continue throughout the month)

SEP 29 Bourbon Country Burn, Kentucky Horse Park

NOV 5 Lex Glow Ride, Shillito Park

EAT + DRINK

SEP 7 Harvest Fundraising Dinner, benefiting FoodChain, 21C

SEP 9 Kentucky Food Truck State Championship, Renfro Valley

SEP 9 38th Annual Mushroom Festival, Irvine

SEP 15 Spoonbread Festival, Berea

SEP 16 The 5th Annual Taste at the House, Bodley Bullock House

SEP 21 Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Lawrenceburg

SEP 21 The Chicken Festival, London

SEP 22 Marion County Ham Days, Lebanon

SEP 22 Morgan County Sorghum Festival, West Liberty

OCT 6 Bourbon on the Banks, Frankfort

September is National Bourbon Month. Toast responsibly.

FAIRS + FESTS

SEP 9 Lexington Water Lantern Festival, KY Horse Park

SEP 22 Oktoberfest, Christ the King

SEP 23 Festival Latino de Lexington, Downtown Lexington

SEP 29 Oktoberfest, Harrodsburg

OCT 13 Mary Queen Fall Festival, Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary

OCT 20 Scarefest, Central Bank Center

HOLIDAYS

OCT 21 Halloween Fest, Fort Boonesborough

OCT 29 Pumpkinmania at Transy

OCT 29 Halloween and Thriller Parade

NOV 1 Dia De Los Muertos, Living Arts and Science Center

NOV 6 Charlie Brown Christmas, EKU

TBA Lexington Christmas Tree Lighting

DEC 1 An Oak Ridge Boys Christmas, Renfro Valley

DEC 2 Celtic Women Christmas Tour, Norton Center (Danville)

DEC 10 Alltech’s Celebration of Song, KY Horse Park

DEC 22 The Nutcracker, EKU

HOME + GARDEN

SEP 16 Free Mulch Giveaway, Old Landfill Pad

OCT 28 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal, Old Landfill Pad

SEP 8 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 11 Keeneland September Yearling Sales begin

SEP 28 Keeneland Library Lecture Series, Patricia McQueen signs and discusses Secretariat’s Legacy

OCT 6 Keeneland’s Fall Meet begins

OCT 25 National Horse Show, KY Horse Park

OCT 27 Jockey Autograph Signing, Keeneland

NOV 4 Equine Festival, Shaker Village

NOV 17 Fall Festival Horse Show, KY Horse Park

LIVE MUSIC

Jazz on the Lawn

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation invites the public to its annual Jazz on the Lawn concert on Sep 3, 2023.

This ever-popular concert takes place on the back lawn of the mansion, where guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. Lee Carroll’s C The Beat will once again provide the evening’s entertainment. The Ashland estate is located at 120 Sycamore Road in Lexington.

CONCERTS, TOURS, MUSIC FESTIVALS

SEP 1 Ann Wilson (of Heart), Norton Center (Danville)

SEP 2 An Evening with Emmylou Harris, Renfro Valley

SEP 6 Guns N Roses, Rupp Arena

SEP 7 Robert Cray, Lexington Opera House

SEP 9 Bruce Hornsby, Lexington Opera House

SEP 9 KC & the Sunshine Band, Renfro Valley

SEP 14 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lexington Opera House

SEP 14 Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville

SEP 15 Parker McCollum, Rupp Arena

SEP 16 Toad the Wet Sprocket, Norton Center (Danville)

SEP 16 KY Heritage Jazz Festival, Shaker Village

SEP 16 Ichthus, Wilmore

SEP 20 Brothers Osborne, Lexington Opera House

SEP 22 Martina McBride, Renfro Valley

SEP 26 Jonas Brothers, Rupp Arena

SEP 30 Grasstoberfest, Winchester

OCT 6 Makaya McCraven, Singletary Center

OCT 6 Shovels & Rope, Lyric Theatre

OCT 10 Jelly Roll, Rupp Arena

OCT 10 Ruben and Clay, Singletary Center

OCT 14 Zach Williams, EKU

OCT 20 Jason Aldean, KFC Yum (Louisville)

OCT 27 Ricky Skaggs, Renfro Valley

OCT 28 Shania Twain, KFC Yum (Louisville)

OCT 29 Clint Black, Renfro Valley

NOV 4 Exile 60th Anniversary, Renfro Valley

NOV 7 George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Lexington Opera House

NOV 11 Pink, KFC Yum (Louisville)

NOV 14 The Eagles, Rupp Arena

NOV 18 Three Dog Night, EKU

NOV 25 Wynonna Judd, Louisville Palace

DEC 2 Andrea Bocelli, KFC Yum (Louisville)

DEC 3 Jack Harlow, Rupp Arena

DEC 30 Tyler Childers, Rupp Arena

DEC 31 Tyler Childers, Rupp Arena

SPORTS & ATHLETICS

Tailgating returns to the Bluegrass!

UK Football

SEP 2 UK vs Ball State at Commonwealth Stadium

SEP 9 UK vs EKU at Commonwealth Stadium

SEP 16 UK vs Akron at Commonwealth Stadium

SEP 23 UK vs Vandy

SEP 30 UK vs FL at Commonwealth Stadium

OCT 7 UK vs Georgia

SEP 16 UK vs Akron at Commonwealth Stadium

OCT 14 UK vs. Missouri at Commonwealth Stadium

OCT 28 UK vs TN at Commonwealth Stadium

NOV 4 UK vs Mississippi State

NOV 11 UK vs Alabama at Commonwealth Stadium

NOV 18 UK vs South Carolina

NOV 25 UK vs U of L at Louisville

UK BASKETBALL

TBA Big Blue Madness, Rupp Arena

RUN/WALK FOR IT

SEP 17 Iron Horse Half Marathon, Midway

OCT 6 Bourbon Chase, Clermont to Lexington

OCT 13 Monster Mash & Dash 5k Glow Run

OCT 14 Yes, Mamm 5k, RJ Corman’s Nicholasville

OCT 27 Black Cat Chase 5k, Frankfort

NOV 18 Southern Lights Stroll, KY Horse Park

DEC 9 Reindeer Ramble, Keeneland

ELECTION DATE REMINDERS

Don’t Forget to Vote!

OCT 10 Voter Registration Deadline, 4 pm

NOV 7 In-Person Polls Open, 6 am to 6 pm

Visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vote for early voting and absentee voting information.

