Ace Eats Out: Lexington Restaurant News for November 2023

BIRTHS

Beau’s Cafe is now open in Beaumont.

Damiano Pizza will open on Upper Street in the former Mellow Mushroom spot.

Grounded All Day Cafe has opened in Meadowthorpe on Burke Road.

Pepper’s Mexican Grill has opened in Hartland.

OBITS

Panchitos Ice Cream has closed their Nicholasville Road location. Their W. New Circle Road location remains open.

TRANSITIONS

Omakase Sushi & Sake has announced a forthcoming second location in the Fountains at Palomar. The first location is located in Chevy Chase.

Eat & Drink Calendar

SUN NOV 12

The annual Country Boy chili cookoff is Sunday, November 12 from 1-5pm at the Georgetown Taproom.

THU NOV 16

Athens Lunchroom will serve FriendsGiving meals on Nov 16 and Nov 17. Enjoy Family-Style Thanksgiving meals. Day and Evening Reservations available: 859.263.8533.

FRI NOV 24

Are you planning to fry a Thanksgiving turkey? Join the Annual Gobble Grease Toss on Black Friday, 10 am to 2 pm, at the Redwood School at 166 Crestwood Dr. Cooking and vegetable oil only; no food or motor oil.

Remember: never pour used cooking oil or grease down the drain. Bring it to the Toss, in a closed container. Last year, more than 500 gallons of cooking oil was collected from 106 participants.

If you have cooking oil to dispose of before the event, please remember that it should never be poured down the drain or put in your recycling cart.

