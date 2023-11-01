Lexington’s Wine + Market to Close

Lexington’s Wine + Market opened in 2008 on Good Friday at the corner of 2nd and Jefferson, an early entry in the Jefferson Street Renaissance. The European-style market offered wines, gourmet fare, cheese, smoked and cured meats, fish, and Kentucky farm-raised meat — alongside baked goods, coffee, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices.

The Historic Western Suburb Neighborhood Association President at the time, Bill Johnston, applauded the neighborhood addition, telling Ace, “People have been ‘whining’ for years for a downtown grocery!”

Ownership changed hands in 2011, but the commitment to a European-style market downtown remained, even surviving through pandemic years that were extremely difficult for small, locally-owned businesses.

Although a busy holiday season is scheduled for the remainder of 2023 — including a traditional Swiss Raclette dinner in November — the market will close at the end of the year.

Owner Renee Brewer posted in the Market’s newsletter today, “at the end of this year, Seth and I will be closing Wine + Market. These past 12 years have been a rewarding experience of a lifetime for us. Since November 1, 2011—exactly 12 years ago today—we’ve worked hard to build up a unique business with carefully curated products, clubs, classes and other special happenings.”

The market will remain open through December 31, 2023.

