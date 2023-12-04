Lexington’s Ultimate Holiday Guide 2023, part 2

“Dad, you taught me everything I know about exterior illumination.”

—Clark Griswold, Christmas Vacation

Christmas Vacation (1989) was scripted by John Hughes, just a little before he became extremely famous for Home Alone.

The fictional Shermer, Illinois was the setting for most of his movies, but his parents called Lexington home for many years. His mother Marion’s country ham canapés were the star of every holiday party at the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation.

We’re now coming into the homestretch of the holidays. Santa has settled in, and there are dozens of 5ks scheduled to melt away those added pounds if you want to freeze your baguettes off. Cousin Eddie is surely on the way.

As always, confirm dates and times with the venue.

Lights

DEC 1 Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

DEC 2 A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

Guests for the holiday? Enjoy Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park, a three-mile driving tour of lights. Celebrating its 30th year at the Kentucky Horse Park, Southern Lights invites guests to view over a million twinkling lights on a drive-thru tour. Enjoy the return of the Holiday Village which features photos with Santa, Animal Land, model trains, and so much more. 5:30 pm to 10 pm thru December 31. (Closed on Christmas Day.) Named one of Kentucky’s Top 10 Winter/Holiday Festivals and Events by Kentucky Travel and Tourism.

Ashland Illumination at the Henry Clay Estate begins at 5:30 pm on Saturday Dec 2 with the First Candlelight Tour 5:30 – 7 pm. Additional candlelight tours are scheduled for Thursday Dec. 7, and Saturday Dec. 9.

Holiday Music

DEC 1 An Oak Ridge Boys Christmas, Renfro Valley

DEC 1 Handel’s Messiah, 7:30 pm Christ Church Cathedral

DEC 2 Celtic Women Christmas Tour, Norton Center (Danville)

DEC 3 A Vince Guaraldi Holiday 5:30 pm Kentucky Theatre

DEC 3 A Classic Christmas with Maggie Lander & Chris Dennison, The Burl

DEC 10 Alltech’s Celebration of Song, KY Horse Park

DEC 14 Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Creole Christmas, The Kentucky Center

DEC 15 Christmas with the Beatles, The Kentucky Center

DEC 17 J. Roddy Walston’s Christmas to the Bone The Burl

DEC 18 Joyeux Noel, Crestwood Christian Church

DEC 19 Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas, Lexington Opera House

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Joyeux Noel, Monday Dec 18 at 7:30 pm at a NEW location – Crestwood Christian Church. Join for a celebration of sacred and secular holiday music from the sixteenth through the 19th century including French traditional carols and works by Charpentier. Admission by donation. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

Movies

DEC 1 Season’s Screenings, Elf, Movie Tavern (thru Dec 7)

DEC 1 Season’s Screenings, It’s a Wonderful Life, Movie Tavern (thru Dec 7)

DEC 2 Disney’s A Christmas Carol Kentucky Theatre

DEC 3 How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Movie Tavern

DEC 5 Max Lucado’s Because of Bethlehem 7 pm Movie Tavern

DEC 8 Season’s Screenings, The Polar Express, Movie Tavern (thru Dec 8)

DEC 13 A Christmas Story, The Grand Theatre (Frankfort)

DEC 16 It’s a Wonderful Life & Christmas Sing-a-Long 7 pm Kentucky Theatre

Join the Kentucky Theatre for a special Christmas event on Dec 16, 2023. Take part in a Christmas Sing-A-Long with live organ accompaniment. Enjoy a glass of eggnog or a holiday cocktail. Then sit back for Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life.

Parades

DEC 2 Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade

DEC 2 St. “Nich” Christmas Festival, Nicholasville

DEC 2 Lexington Christmas Parade

DEC 9 Danville Christmas Parade

RUN FOR IT

DEC 2 Santa Shuffle 5k, Versailles

DEC 3 Frosty 5k, Frankfort

DEC 8 St. Nich Ugly Sweater 3k, Nicholasville

DEC 9 Reindeer Ramble, Keeneland

DEC 9 St. Nicholasville Ugly Sweater 5k, Nicholasville

DEC 16 Frosty Feet Winter Mileage Challenge, Lexington

JAN 1 Frozen Rails 5k + 10k, Midway

Santa

DEC 1 Jingle & Mingle, Joseph Beth

DEC 2 Pink Santa, Olive’s Apron

DEC 3 Santa & Itty Bitty Betty, Mirror Twin Brewing

DEC 3 Brunch with Santa, The Kentucky Castle

DEC 9 Pancakes with Santa, Forcht Bank

DEC 9 SantaCon 2023, Bourbon on Rye

DEC 14 Visit with Santa, Louis Flower Power

SHOP

DEC 2 Christmas Market, Ashland Henry Clay Estate

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate hosts their Annual Christmas Market, Noon to 5:30 pm on Saturday Dec 2. Santa Selfies 3 pm – 5:00 pm Kentuckians Chorus 5 pm – 5:30 pm Ashland Illumination 5:30 pm First Candlelight Tour 5:30 – 7 pm, last entry at 7 pm (Additional candlelight tours on Thursday Dec. 7, and Saturday Dec. 9)

Stage & Theatre

DEC 4 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Lexington Children’s Theatre

DEC 8 Miracle on 34th Street Woodford Theatre

The Bradley family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year – until the Herdmans show up. Join the Lexington Children’s Theatre for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, through Dec 4, 2023.

Nutcrackers

DEC 8 The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, The Kentucky Center

DEC 9 Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker, Lexington Opera House

DEC 15 Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s Nutcracker in One Act

DEC 22 The Nutcracker, EKU (Richmond)

