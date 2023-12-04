Ace Eats Out: Lexington Restaurant News for December 2023

BIRTHS

Brought to you by the same team that owns Goodfellas next door, Desperados Cantina expects to open in December, serving up tacos, tequila, and a salsa bar on the Pepper Campus in the Distillery District in the former Middle Fork location.

OBITS

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes has closed the cafe side of the business but is “planning to still be slinging coffee and smoothies until the end of the year.” In 2024, a new restaurant is expected to move in to the cafe side.

Lexington’s last LaRosa’s has closed, on Southland Drive.

TRANSITIONS

Blue Door BBQ served up the last of the brisket at their old location in November,, and will be closed until they re-open in their new location at the other end of National in 2024.

The Tuesday-Thursday Farmers Market up the hill on Maxwell has closed for the season. When it re-opens in the Spring of 2024, it’s expected to be in a new location.

Rise-Up Pizza has left Greyline Station and re-opened in the Horse & Jockey pub, and is now serving Detroit-style pizza.

Salt & Vinegar closed up operations at their Blue Stallion Brewing location in November, but remains open in Ethereal Brewing.

COMING SOON

The team at East End Tap and Table plans to open Rise ‘n Brine Chicken Biscuits on Romany Road in Chevy Chase.

This article appears on pages 16-17 of the December 2023 issue of Ace. To subscribe to digital delivery, click here. And to join the Ace Eats Out group on Facebook, click here.