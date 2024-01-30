Arts and Entertainment News for Lexington, KY – February 2024

Calling All Artists

If you’ve ever wanted to have an exhibition in one of Lexington’s most unique galleries, the Lexington Art League is currently accepting proposals for the 2025 exhibition year. Kentucky artists, all mediums, all subjects, all experience levels are encouraged to submit a proposal today.

LAL is also currently accepting applications for the 2024 Woodland Art Fair. Apply to be an artist-vendor during the third weekend in August for the 48th annual Woodland Art Fair at www.WoodlandArtFair.org.

Art on the Town

Lexington’s Art on the Town program provides mobile art carts to local artists and authors in downtown Lexington to sell or demonstrate their work.

Beginning in March, the Art on the Town program returns for a third year. Kentucky artists who are new to the program are invited to submit an application and attend an upcoming Artist Orientation Session. For newcomers, artist orientations are required to be a part of the program, and will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, February 8, or 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 20.

Interested artists may reserve a spot by emailing Heather Lyons, Lexington Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs, at hlyons@lexingtonky.gov. Reservations are required.

Following the completion of an application and participation in the required Artist Orientation, artists will become a part of the “Art on the Town” roster, and may schedule carts, at no cost.

