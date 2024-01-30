Ace Eats Out: Lexington, KY Restaurant News for February 2024

If internet headlines are to be believed, you’re extremely upset you’re eating and drinking “more microplastics than you thought,” but luckily, Valentine’s is on the way, and chocolate may provide an adequate distraction — to say nothing of all those prix fixe menus.

BIRTHS

Cibon will open on Rosemont Garden and will offer a wine and cheese bar, along with gifts and spirits and a bourbon lounge.

El Jefe has opened on Richmond Road.

Dexter Murray and Cannon Applegate are opening The Obstinate Sons, a bourbon bar and restaurant in Chevy Chase.

OBITS

Known for a great burger and a Pork Belly Cubano that was voted People’s Choice during the 2022 Cubano Fest, Kismet closed their little red window at The Burl in the Distillery District in January.

Old Vine Bistro hosted a finale weekend in January before closing. The space had formerly been home to Wines on Vine, then Walker’s, and was briefly Ranada’s.

The Social Vegan has closed in Greyline Station.

TRANSITIONS

Chocolate Holler closed just before Christmas, but before the last teardrop was shed, re-opened in January under new ownership.

Contents at the former Coba Cocina space at 2041 Richmond Road are being auctioned, and the structure may be demolished.

La Folie at the corner of Woodland and Main, which had been intermittently closed for repairs over the past year, will be replaced by a new concept when the space re-opens. The owners will open Shun Lee in its place.

Moody Mike’s, a popular vegan food truck, is moving into a brick and mortar location on the food side of the Broomwagon space.

If you enjoyed Wild Labs Bakery at the Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market over the summer, you’ll be happy to hear a brick and mortar location is on the way at National Avenue.

