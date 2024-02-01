Lexington’s Valentine Guide for 2024

Ace Valentine Guide 2024

Our 2024 Valentine Guide is updated daily until the big day at acemagazinelex.com. Of course, Valentine’s isn’t just February 14. Literally. There are special celebrations and events throughout the month of February — enough to make your heart glow for 29 days since 2024 is a leap year.

SAT FEB 3

Are you love-struck when it comes to our four-legged friends? Bring your friends (two-legged or four-legged) to Wise Bird Cider for a Valentine photoshoot fundraiser for Lexington Pit Crew. Adoptable Dogs will be onsite, so plan to fall in love.

Nothin’ says lovin’ like a delicious empanada. Join the Empanada Queen for a Valentine’s experience with a “Sip and Fold” Empanada Making Class, where culinary creativity meets boozy bliss. Bring your special someone or friends for a fun-filled evening of folding empanadas and sipping on delightful cocktails, wine, beer, or mocktails.

Whether you’re a culinary novice or a seasoned chef, this Valentine’s Empanada Making Class is designed to be a delightful and tasty celebration of love. Register and pay in advance via EventBrite.

FRI FEB 9

Shop and enjoy Galentine’s cocktails and charcuterie at LV Harkness 4 pm to 7 pm.

SAT FEB 10

The Bluegrass Printmakers will be at the Lexington Art League on Saturday, February 10, from 1-4pm for a free workshop. Learn about linocut printmaking to make your own Valentine that you can gift to a gal, a pal, or your own special someone. Art is for Everyone!

Do you have someone sweet in your life? Join A Traveling Cupcake for a Sugar Cookie Workshop at Southland Drive’s Local Lex Market, 1 pm to 3 pm. Tickets are $55 via EventBrite.

Shop the Valentine Market and get all your Valentine’s gifts while you support local artists, creators and vendors at the Greyline Station.

SUN FEB 11

Shop the Galentine’s Market, 10 am, Kentucky Castle.

Do you love Valentine’s AND love Legos? Bricks & Minifigs has you covered with classes for a Valentine-themed LEGO Build! $14 per person. Classes last for 30 minutes and include everything you need to build a red heart. Classes begin at Noon; register and pay online.

Try a Galentine’s Charcuterie and Wine class, noon, Harkness Edwards.

TUE FEB 13

Join The Living Arts & Science Center’s Lost Arts Art Club to make your own Valentine. Together, the group will learn about Valentine’s traditions and spread the love by making handmade cards using easily accessible printmaking techniques. 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Take the Cake. Go on, do it. It’s a Valentine Cake Class. Celebrate Valentine’s with Miss Delaney Cakes and a beautiful cake you made yourself at 6 pm, Cut and Paste Craft Studio.

Like pottery? You saw Ghost, right? With Valentine’s Day Right around the corner, what better way to kick off the holiday than with a couple’s wheel-throwing class? Grab your partner or friend and join local artist Anna Fedorchuck for a fun/messy night of romantic wheel-throwing. Pre Registration is required. This class will meet in person at The Living Arts & Science Center, 6 pm to 8 pm.

WED FEB 14

Lexington Parks & Rec will host a Valentine’s banquet at the Kenwick Center, 6:30 pm.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special screening of Casablanca, Hollywood’s quintessential statement on love and romance, 7:40 pm at the Kentucky Theatre. And for something even more romantic, book a seat-side table for two, with your very own bottle of champagne.

Join Old North Bar for a Valentine’s Day Paint & Sip event. Grab your partner, friends, or come solo and celebrate with a unique twist, 7 PM, Old North Bar, West Loudon Avenue. Unleash your inner Picasso. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced painter, let the creative vibes flow as you create a masterpiece together. Don’t worry about supplies; everything you need will be provided at the venue and is included in the ticket price. Reserve in advance.

Does your Valentine love music? UK Jazz Ensemble and UK Lab Band present A Jazzy Valentine, 7:30 pm UK Singletary Center.

Feel the Love with the Lexington Philharmonic this Valentine’s Day and celebrate the legendary Aretha Franklin at the Lexington Opera House. The electrifying music of the “Queen of Soul,” will be performed by LexPhil with a live band and guest vocalists for a night celebrating some of her greatest hits

Sample Love on the Hill… Heaven Hill that is — a bourbon and dinner pairing event. (Bardstown)

FRI FEB 16

Celebrate Galentine’s — with waffle bar, 6 pm at 154 Constitution.

