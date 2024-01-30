Community News for Lexington, KY – February 2024

Council Campaigns 2024

Lexington Fayette Urban County Council members serve two-year terms, with 12 seats up for election or reelection in 2024. At-large council members serve four-year terms.

Three current councilmembers — Seventh District’s Preston Worley; Kathy Plomin representing the 12th District; and 8th District’s Fred Brown — are not seeking re-election. The three will complete their current terms on Dec 31, 2024.

‘Taste’ to Relocate

Taste of the Bluegrass will return on Friday, May 17, 2024, at a new location, debuting at the Kentucky Horse Park for the first time. The evening is designed to feature the best of Kentucky’s culinary scene, benefiting God’s Pantry Food Bank.

From classic Southern dishes to innovative creations, Taste of the Bluegrass promises to be an unforgettable journey through the flavors that define the Bluegrass region. The event brings together the best of Kentucky’s culinary talent, showcasing the diversity and excellence that the state has to offer.

“We are thrilled to bring Taste of the Bluegrass to the Kentucky Horse Park for the first time,” said Michael Halligan, God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO. “This new venue adds a unique charm to the event, elevating the overall experience for our guests. Taste of the Bluegrass is not just a tasting; it’s a celebration of Kentucky’s rich culinary heritage, all in support of God’s Pantry Food Bank.”

Turning 50

Lexington will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the formation of the merged Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government at 6 p.m., March 21, Mayor Linda Gorton announced.

“In the early 1970s, leaders of the City Commission and Fayette County Fiscal Court chose to take the innovative path forward to merge,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The work of these leaders has helped prevent duplication of services, and promoted efficient local government. I am excited to celebrate, 50 years later, the continued progress of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.”

In Kentucky, most residents live in areas where there is a local county government and one or more separate city governments.

Turn the Bluegrass Green

Entries are open for Lexington’s 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival.

Sandra Reid will be honored as Lexington’s St. Patrick parade grand marshal. Reid serves as pipe major of the William Sutherland Reid Pipes and Drums, which has led the parade every year since it was founded in 1980.

Entries for the parade and festival opened in December and deadlines for applications are approaching.

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome the community to share St. Patrick’s weekend with us,” says Megan Moloney, president of the Bluegrass Irish Society and parade chair. “We’re ready to turn the Bluegrass green, showcasing the best of Irish culture, music and dance.”

Whether you’re a marching band, a community or school group, a local business, or just a bunch of friends with a shared love of all things green, join us to celebrate St. Patrick’s in Lexington. Applications are open through March 1 for all types of parade participants. Food and craft vendors have until Jan. 17 to sign up for the festival.

Visit lexingtonstpatsparade.org to submit your parade participant or vendor application before the deadlines:

Parade Unit Entry Forms: Due by March 1, 2024

Festival Vendor Applications: Due by January 17, 2024

The Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade is one of the city’s longest-running civic festivals. This year will be the 42nd time the parade has marched down Main Street.

This article appears on pages 8-9 of the February 2024 issue of Ace. To subscribe to digital delivery each month, click here.