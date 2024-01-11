Home Drinks RD1 Spirits Unveils Bourbon Distillery Plans as Part of Lexington’s New Entertainment...

RD1 Spirits Unveils Bourbon Distillery Plans as Part of Lexington’s New Entertainment Development

RD1 Spirits has announced plans for its $4.8 million new brand destination, representing the anchor tenant of Lexington’s newest entertainment development, a 40-acre mixed-use community less than a mile outside of downtown on Main Street.

RD1 Distillery at The Commons will honor Lexington’s bourbon history dating back to 1865 while showcasing modern-day innovation with wood finishing. With 10,215 square feet across two levels, RD1’s new brand destination will more than double the size of  RD1’s existing Tasting Room & Gift Shop on Manchester Street, complementing this fast-growing, Lexington-based brand.

