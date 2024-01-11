RD1 Spirits Unveils Bourbon Distillery Plans as Part of Lexington’s New Entertainment Development

RD1 Spirits has announced plans for its $4.8 million new brand destination, representing the anchor tenant of Lexington’s newest entertainment development, a 40-acre mixed-use community less than a mile outside of downtown on Main Street.

RD1 Distillery at The Commons will honor Lexington’s bourbon history dating back to 1865 while showcasing modern-day innovation with wood finishing. With 10,215 square feet across two levels, RD1’s new brand destination will more than double the size of RD1’s existing Tasting Room & Gift Shop on Manchester Street, complementing this fast-growing, Lexington-based brand.