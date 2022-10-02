What’s Happening for Halloween Lexington KY 2022

What’s happening for Halloween in Lexington for 2022 — as restrictions have relaxed, and more and more activities have been added back to the bluegrass region’s Halloween Holiday roster. Halloween falls on Monday October 31, 2022 and Lexington KY has an entire month of festivities leading up to the big day.

SATURDAY OCT 22, 2022

Lexington’s annual Thriller and Halloween Parade and Festival begins at 4 pm on Sat Oct 22. Lexington’s largest free Halloween party will kick off with Halloween-inspired art and performances and culminate with the Halloween Parade and Thriller reenactment. Food and beverage vendors will be onsite.

SUNDAY OCT 23, 2022

Lexington is invited to Transylvania University’s campus on Sunday, Oct 23, for Pumpkinmania, live and in person. The 12th annual event will feature pumpkin carving for the display on our Old Morrison steps, along with food vendors, music and more. The 500 jack-o’-lanterns will be lit each night from Oct. 23-27.

SATURDAY OCT 29, 2022

Lexington Public Library’s “Booktacular” fundraiser theme this year is “Back to the Future” — an in-person adults-only Halloween fundraiser to benefit Lexington Public Library Foundation. Purchase tickets in advance.

On Saturday October 29, 2022 Pivot Brewing will host a Sixth Anniversary Halloween Party. Costume contests and six drink specials will be coming your way.

Everybody dresses up for Soundbar’s HALLOWEEN PARTY on Oct 29. Vikings and Clowns, Witches, Ghouls and everything in between are expected to appear. Dance Party with DJ Boogieman.