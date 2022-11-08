What to do with political yard signs in Lexington, KY

It’s Election Day, which means it is time to take down political yard signs. Continue your super-citizen actions by disposing of campaign signs and stakes properly. Throw them away or, better yet, give them to the city to reuse and repurpose. Never put signs or stakes in your recycle cart or a mixed recycling dumpster.

Yard signs and stakes harm equipment at the Recycle Center. Stakes can be recycled in a special metal recycling dumpster located off Thompson Road. Material placed there isn’t sent through the sorting equipment and therefore doesn’t cause damage. However, there’s an even easier, environmentally-friendly option. Donate your unwanted yard signs starting Wednesday, November 9.

Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services has partnered with businesses and organizations throughout the county for a special yard sign and stake collection. The stakes are reused and the signs are repurposed for craft projects. Stakes that cannot be reused are recycled through LFUCG’s metal recycling program. Some 1,700 signs were collected in 2020.

Environmental Services will have collection bins at the following locations from Wednesday, November 9, to Tuesday, November 22.

Drop off locations in Lexington:

Crank & Boom Manchester – 1210 Manchester Street

Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Crank & Boom Clays Mill – 3101 Clays Mill Road

Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Kre8Now – 305 Codell Drive

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lyric Theater – 300 E Third Street

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue

Monday – Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m.; Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.

Perspectives – 352 Longview Plaza

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit Lex – 215 W Main St., Unit 75

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. West Sixth Brewing – 501 W Sixth Street

Sunday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Drive

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

Those who have a large number of signs should email LiveGreen@LexingtonKY.gov to arrange a special drop-off.

Collection sites are still being added. For an up-to-date list, visit LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen or follow @LiveGreenLex on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.