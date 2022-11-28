Where to get Pet Photos with Santa in Lexington 2022

It wouldn’t be the Holidays if you couldn’t get your pooch’s photo with Santa in Lexington.

It’s that time of year again. Join “The Lexington Pit Crew” on Sunday, December 4th from 2-4pm at Pivot Brewing and get some adorable photos taken of your pup and Santa Claus. LPC merch makes great Christmas gifts. Stop by and chat about adoption options, volunteering, and fostering. A portion of the Pivot bar sales will be donated to LPC.

Picture Your Pet with Santa is back at Feeders Supply. Mark your calendars on December 3rd and 4th to have your pet take a picture with Santa at participating locations. Proceeds benefit Lexington pet charities.

Fayette Mall is offering Pet Photos with Santa options on Mondays Dec 5 and Dec 12.

Pet Pictures with Santa is back at Southern Barker. Come out Dec 10 and Dec 17 at Southern Barker’s new downtown Lexington location and get a picture of your pup with Santa.