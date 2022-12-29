Lexington KY Restaurant News – January 2023

New Year, New Food

January is one of the cruelest months in the restaurant industry. Traditionally one of the coldest months of the year in Lexington, January is known for snow, ice, and freezing temps that often keep would-be diners at home. A lineup of bourbon programming will surely help warm everyone’s cold January hearts.

Be brave! Good food and good company awaits those who venture out.

BIRTHS

Chaotic Good: Coffee, Comics and Games is scheduled to open in January.

El Asadero Mexican Grill has opened at Rojay Drive.

The corner of High and Woodland (formerly Ramsey’s, most recently Ranada’s) is now open again, and home to Far Out Espresso, which recently relocated to the corner from Georgetown.

Ume Handcrafted Ramen opened Thanksgiving weekend at South Broadway.

OBITS

Legendary retired Lexington restaurateur John Lynaugh died Thanksgiving of 2022. For decades, Lynagh’s Irish Pub was home to one of the Best Burgers in Town in the O’Round — Ace readers voted it the Best in so many annual Ace Best of Lexington readers’ polls, the category was ultimately retired. Lynaugh sold the Pub in 2008 to the first of a rotating lineup of new owners. The pub has been shuttered since Summer of 2022.

TRANSITIONS

Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe is relocating from Southland Drive to the former Critchfield’s location on Nicholasville Road.

Lady Remoulade closed for the season sometime before Thanksgiving and announced on December 1 they would be closed for the remainder of the holiday season.

COMING SOON

The Pennsylvania-based convenience chain, Wawa’s (famous for their hoagies) announced plans late in 2022 to expand their market to Kentucky. A roster of new sites is expected to be announced in 2023. Wawa is currently accepting site suggestions from real estate representatives for all locations, including adjacent and new market areas.

FOOD CALENDAR

SAT JAN 7

High Tea will be served at the Kentucky Castle.

THU JAN 12

New Bourbon Series with Phil Talks Whiskey at the Kentucky Castle.

SAT JAN 21

BourbonCon is a Friday-Saturday weekend of all things bourbon for amateurs, experts and everyone in between! Enjoy tastings with over 30 bourbon and culinary partners, a cooking demonstration and Q&A from Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, bourbon expert panels, a mixologist competition, live entertainment, and more thru Saturday at Griffin Gate Marriott.

SAT JAN 21

Annual Pizza-Eating Contest at Mirror Twin Brewing, 2 pm.

SUN JAN 22

Join Harkness Edwards Vineyards for an afternoon of cooking and wine. On the menu: Creamy Tuscan Chicken and Orzo.

NEW IN TOWN: District 7 Social Hall

Lexington architect Rebecca Burnworth, owner of The Stave on Glenn’s Creek, has opened Lexington’s newest concept in dining and drinking, District 7 Social Hall.

“We officially started construction this July on a Social Hall/Restaurant concept for Lexington,” she says, describing it as “a place to play games, lounge with friends, eat great food and drink beer/wine/cocktails, all within one place. The new concept is located in the Distillery District, in what used to be the old James Pepper Rickhouse. The entrance is off of what everyone affectionately calls ‘the breezeway.’

“We hope to bring life to the breezeway, with a covered patio, outdoor bar, seating and fun lighting. Once inside, you’ll find duckpin bowling, a historic form of bar-style bowling from Boston, a ping pong lounge and a golf simulator lounge. There will be a self-serve beer wall for those not wishing to stand in line at the bar. In addition to beer, we will have a full wine bar with cocktails, accessible from the breezeway as well.

“While inside the social hall, you can order food from one food concept called “German-isch” or walk up and order from the other food concept, opening later next spring, with a complimentary menu to German-isch, and it will serve breakfast. Borrowing from my own German heritage, German-isch will feature German street food, Pennsylvania Deutsche fare as well as Zincinnati German favorites. We will be exploring German influenced Appalachian and southern favorites too.”

