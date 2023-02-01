Lexington KY Restaurant News, February 2023

February isn’t just about Valentine’s and chocolate when it comes to food. It’s also about Mardi Gras… and SuperBowl and so much more.

And let’s not forget: congratulations to two local chefs celebrating their James Beard nominations: Samantha Fore and Isaiah Screetch are semi finalists in the Best of the Southeast category.

BIRTHS

Craft Tap and Grill is now open in the former Mellow Mushroom space on Upper.

Par6 Social is scheduled to open in February on Nicholasville Road.

A new shared kitchen option, Partake, is now operating off Southland Drive for deliveries only.

OBITS

Porterhouse BBQ announced the closing of their brick and mortar location just prior to Greyline Station’s January block party, posting, “unfortunately it kills me to say it but this is the last time the brick and mortar restaurant will be open….Thank you to all my regular customers, family, and friends who supported us along the way we really appreciate it but there are so many issues working against small businesses and restaurants right now I can’t afford to stay open any longer.” Porterhouse is still available for catering, and the food truck will be back out in the Spring.

The Southern Deli and Tavern on S. Limestone near High has closed. On January 15, owner Bryan Henderson thanked fans for their support, saying, “We opened our doors only a few months before the pandemic started and the current economic climate hasn’t been redeeming to our industry. It is with these conditions that we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently. Thank you for supporting us for over three years through tough times!”

TRANSITIONS

Gluten Free Miracles has a new name and a new home; Miracles Bakery is now located at Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg, with product still available in Lexington via deliveries and local retail.

Merrick Inn announced they are temporarily closed for renovations and will reopen in the Spring.

The Twisted Cork will relocate from Keithshire to the former Gluten Free Miracles space on Burt Road. A farewell party for the old space is scheduled for February 17.

