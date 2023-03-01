Ace Magazine Digital Edition – March 2023

Welcome to the March issue of Ace!
See what’s inside our Home & Garden issue:
- Lexington’s still in love with mid-century modern decor.
- Get the latest on changes to downtown parking rates.
- The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is finally back after a four-year absence!
- UK has launched a new program to combat food insecurity.
- Ace Eats Out features a new kind of sports bar now open in Lexington.
- Remembering Paisley Peacock’s Bob Andrews.
- Our centerfold calendar has all your March happenings at a glance.