Jack Brown’s opens in downtown Lexington

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint has opened in downtown Lexington on N. Limestone, in the spot most recently occupied by Oscar Diggs, nestled into a block that’s anchored by local mainstays like Corto y Lima, Minglewood, and Sidebar.

Celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting on the first day of Spring, the American Wagyu beef burger is what’s for dinner at the self-described “bar that happens to sell a really fantastic burger.” The rapidly-expanding chain is southern-based, with additional locations in Alabama, North and South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

