7 Brew Coffee drops into Lexington and donates $2,000 to Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Drive-thru coffee concept 7 Brew announced the brand’s expansion to Lexington by dropping the future coffee stand on-site at 4265 Harrodsburg Road and donating $2,000 to the UK Healthcare Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

“At 7 Brew, we believe that kindness is contagious, and we are excited to

bring that positive energy and excitement to Lexington through great drinks

and energizing drive-thru experiences,” said Ralph Cole, director of operations

for 7 Brew Lexington. “We are honored to be part of the community of

Lexington, and we are proud to partner with UK Healthcare Kentucky

Children’s Hospital in their mission to get kids back to being kids.”

The construction crew dropped the future 7 Brew coffee stand into place this afternoon preparing for an opening in mid-May. Members of the UK Healthcare Kentucky Children’s Hospital attended the building drop to receive the donation from 7 Brew. “We’re committed to providing the best possible care to Kentucky’s kids, but

we couldn’t do it without support from generous community partners like 7 Brew,” said Scottie B. Day, physician-in-chief for Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “This gift will support our Child Life staff who care for our patients’ emotional health during their hospital stay. We’re grateful to 7 Brew for their

contribution to this critical area of patient care.”

This article appears on pages 14 of the May 2023 issue of Ace.