Ace Eats Out: Lexington Restaurant News for October 2023

Break out the Burgoo, October is here. It’s time for tricks and treats and pumpkin soup and prepping for the holiday season.

BIRTHS

Monarca Mexican Restaurant has opened in the former Lexington Diner space on Lane Allen.

Samantha Fore has opened Tuk Tuk Snack Shop.

TRANSITIONS

Julietta Market is leaving Greyline Station at the end of their lease in October. A new location for the non-profit had not been announced at press.

Bespoken Spirits will move into Greyline Station in 2024. “Bespoken is a good fit for Lexington,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “They’re moving their headquarters here to the part of bourbon country where ag tech has also found a home.” Scott Savage, Vice President of Research and Development and Production for Bespoken Spirits Inc. says, “As a born-and-raised Kentuckian and engineer, I am thrilled at the opportunity to bring this company to my home.”

Rise Up Pizza is moving, taking over the kitchen at The Horse and Jockey.

After 17 popular years in the Hartland neighborhood, Shamrock Bar & Grille will be relocating their Hartland location to Brannon Crossing. The new location is expected to be open in January.

Lexington’s Warehouse Block is welcoming new changes. Blue Door Smokehouse is relocating around the corner to a larger location at 819 National Ave, expected to open in 2024. An additional Void Sake taproom and Wild Lab bakery kitchen are also planned at National.

AROUND THE CORNER

Three locations of the Parlour Pizza chain are expected to arrive in Lexington in 2024, with the first two locations slated for Hamburg and Harrodsburg Road.

Tupelo Honey is coming to the Fountains of Palomar in Spring of 2025.

EAT & DRINK CALENDAR

SUN OCT 1

Mirror Twin Brewing celebrates their seventh birthday, noon to 5 pm.

THU OCT 12

Enjoy the four-day Heritage Food Festival at Mt. Folly Farm.

