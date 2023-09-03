What’s Open, What’s Closed for Labor Day, Lexington 2023

Labor Day falls on Monday September 4, 2023. Many Lexington, Kentucky area businesses either close or adjust their hours to observe the holiday. Below is a sampling of what’s open and what’s closed for Labor Day in Lexington 2023.

Banks and Credit Unions are closed on Monday for Labor Day. U.S. markets are closed on Labor Day.

Aldi’s will close early on Labor Day.

Costco is closed for Labor Day.

Kroger is open on Labor Day. Kroger Pharmacies may have reduced hours.

Lexington Seafood Company is open Labor Day Monday noon to 4.

Southern States is closed for Labor Day 2023 in Lexington.

Is mail delivered on Labor Day 2023?

There is no USPS mail delivery in Lexington on Monday, September 4, 2023. U.S. Post Offices will be closed. There are typically no deliveries by Amazon, FedEx, or DHL on Labor Day.

Are Lexington pharmacies and grocery stores open on Labor Day 2023?

Many Lexington pharmacies will either close, or adjust and limit their hours on Labor Day 2023. Be sure to call your local pharmacy to check for changes. Kroger pharmacies are open, but with adjusted hours.

Most Lexington groceries will remain open, though some may adjust their hours.

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government offices and Kentucky state government along with federal government offices are closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Lexington’s Labor Day Trash Collection Schedule

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming 2023 Labor Day holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, September 4, 2023. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, September 6. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Restaurants on Labor Day 2023 in Lexington

Carson’s will offer Labor Day brunch from 10 am to 2 pm, with regular lunch and dinner hours.

Jean Farris Winery will be open on Labor Day 2023 and offering half price wine tasting flights. Please make reservations.

J. Renders is closed on Labor Day 2023.

