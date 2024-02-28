Ace Eats Out: Lexington Restaurant News for March 2024

March appears to be headed our way as a lamb this year, ushering in a quick return to patio dining, food trucks, and early Easter picnics.

Let’s peep about it, shall we?

BIRTHS

The Burl Entertainment complex is rolling out a new concept for March. Burl Brew, the new local microbrewery, joins the Arcade and the music venue. Lucy’s Kitchen is the new food concept, replacing the much missed Kismet.

A West Sixth owner, Brady Barlow (sans West Sixth partners on this effort), plans to open Pizza Pio, renovating the Jefferson Street Coffee space, at 469 Jefferson. So far, the concept has breezed through the zoning process unimpeded.

Barlow is also opening CIBON, the boutique wine and cheese bar and tasting room on Southland.

Koi Express has opened in the former Saucy Crab location on Richmond Road.

The Obstinate Sons has opened in Chevy Chase.

This Spud’s for you. Everything Spuds will open in the Chinoe Center in March.

Wild Lab Bakery, a favorite at the Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market, has opened a brick and mortar in the Warehouse Block.

OBITS

Buzzed Bull Creamery has closed in the Summit, citing high rent and low traffic.

Even if the Coba Cocina structure is saved on Richmond Road, it has likely retired from food service permanently and may be repurposed as a bank.

After trying out several concepts, Far Out Espresso has closed at the corner of Woodland and High, in the former Ramsey’s juggernaut location.

TRANSITIONS

Under new management, “Asian Bistro J2C” was formerly J2C Asian, and recently celebrated a grand reopening.

Blue Door BBQ has posted several updates as they get closer to reopening this Spring. Ownership has recently shifted to a sole proprietorship with Jeff Newman as the current owner.

Blue Stallion Brewing has welcomed a new concept. Yearling Kitchen has taken over the sliding glass door, formerly manned by Salt & Vinegar. (Try the Elote dip.)

Rock House Brewing has reopened under new management.

Sidebar has posted that 2024 is the 15th year of Sidebar “and what a wild 15 years they have been. These three photos are an amazing timeline of this little building on N Limestone. The photo in the middle is the day in 2009 we signed on and the idea of Sidebar became real. The most recent photo on the left is this week. And this week starts a new era & life for Sidebar. We are happy to pass our baby off this week to the competent stewardship of Terry Keith and Devin Paulding. You may have seen Terry at the old Dame, or Bluegrass Tavern, or Goodfellas, or Campus Pub and Devin at Goodfellas or Halligans or McCarthys and I know I’m missing a few stops in their career. I cannot imagine Sidebar going to more capable hands than these two. We are hoping for a seamless transition and Sidebar to continue with serving up the best burger in town while offering a fun and inclusive space for all. Let’s keep it going for another 15+ years!”

EAT & DRINK CALENDAR

SUN MAR 3

Beginner Sushi Class 6:30 pm Void Sake

SUN MAR 10

Hot Wing Slamboree 4 pm Void Sake

FRI MAR 22

Join Harkness Edwards Vineyards for an evening of pasta making and wine.

SUN MAR 31

Check back here at acemagazinelex.com for our 35th Annual Easter Dining Guide.

