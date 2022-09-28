Restaurant News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Ace Eats Out

Lexington Restaurant News October 2022

There’s more to October than pumpkin spice and candy corn. There’s tailgating and hayrides and chili cookoffs and so much more that thrives in the crisp fall air.

It’s also Keeneland and football season, so if you’re eating out, make reservations where necessary.

BIRTHS

Peruvian chicken is taking the Eastland area by storm with the recent opening of family-owned Chic Charc (try the yucca fries).

Olive’s Apron bakeshop and tearoom has opened in a little stone house on Rosemont Garden. (Fairy wands available.)

The folks who brought you Miyako and Miyako Poke Bowl are opening Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback location on Tiverton Way. Loosely translated, Izakaya means “stay-drink-place,” and offers pub to tapas-style Japanese dining.

OBITS

Newk’s on Richmond Road has closed. (The Mall location of the sandwich shop closed in 2017.)

Tilty Bob’s Lexington KY location on Cedar Street has been updated as “permanently closed,” with a Sep 28 facebook announcement that says, “this is a post that’s never easy to make, but unfortunately this past week was the last for Tilty Bob’s.

TRANSITIONS



Inebriated Baker will be serving up tipsy cupcakes in Fayette Mall.

Downtowners are counting the days to the reopening of Sawyer’s in their new location at City Center on Main, just down the street from their original location (at the old Festival Market).

CALENDAR

SAT OCT 1

Wildside Winery, Harvest Market noon to 7 pm.

Bourbon on the Banks: Frankfort’s bourbon festival is back. Take a walk along a historic path by the Kentucky river and sample your favorite bourbon —and try some new brews, too.

SAT OCT 22

Brews and Bites Oktoberfest at Greyline Station.

MON OCT 24

Enjoy dinner and a spooky show at OV Bistro.

CORRECTION

On August 16, 2022, Fusion Brewing announced “with a weighted heart” that it would be closing, adding, “ It has been an amazing ride! I will indeed miss it. There are so many people I want to thank including everyone who believed in fusion from the start, my investors, my family, my awesome staff, my friends, Kentucky guild of brewers, and so many many more I’m sure I missed. Thank you all again and cheers!”

CORRECTED UPDATE: Fusion Brewing was located at 1170 Manchester St, Suite #150, and closed. The Sep print edition of Ace Eats Out identified neighboring establishment, Wise Bird Cider, located at 1170 Manchester Street Suite 140, as closing. Wise Bird has not closed.

Fusion Brewing has closed.

Wise Bird Cider, which opened in 2019, is open at 1170 Manchester Street Suite 140.