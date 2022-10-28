Ace Magazine Digital Edition, November 2022 – Lexington, KY

The November 2022 issue of Ace Magazine is on stands and in mailboxes throughout Lexington, Kentucky.

As Keeneland winds down, and the Breeders Cup comes to town, Lexington is all about the horse this month.

Inside, you’ll learn about the rich tradition of the Iroquois Hunt Club with story and photos by Kevin Nance.

In business news, UK cuts the ribbon on CoRE at Lexington’s Coldstream Research Campus and Town Branch Trail opens with a ribbon cutting.

As always, Ace Eats Out on page 17 with Food and Restaurant News for Nov 2022 in Lexington. And you can click here for Thanksgiving dining and pickup options.

To subscribe to digital delivery of our monthly print editions please click here.

Ace Magazine, founded in 1989, is Lexington KY’s original citywide magazine. You can click here to view a digital flipbook of the November 2022 print edition of Ace. To advertise in the next issue, call 859.225.4889.